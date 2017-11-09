War artist Gordon Rushmer displays work in Horsham

Artist Gordon Rushmer is holding an intimate exhibition in the watercolour gallery at Horsham Museum & Art Gallery.

The exhibition is hosted by Horsham District Council’s museum to mark the publication of Gordon’s limited edition book, Every Picture Tells a Story, and what a story it is.

A spokesman said: “The book and exhibition starts from his precocious youth through to working for the commercial sector, including illustrating for Airfix models and Paul Hamlin, then branching out in to the art world away from illustration.

“Along the way he would sell works to a wide range of clients who could see his mastery of the watercolour.

“However, life took a different path when at an age when pipe and slippers comes to mind, he became a war artist and an Honorary Royal Marine serving on the front line of conflicts in Iraq, Afghanistan and in peace keeping missions in Bosnia, Kosovo, Eritrea and towns and cities whose names have been etched in to our memories of the late 1990s and 2000s.

“Gordon though didn’t forget his Hampshire/West Sussex roots, spending his peace time days exploring the rural tranquillity, and since leaving the military services he has spent days and weeks capturing the essence of the Weald.

“These images have been transformed into outstanding watercolours that were recently much admired in his Petworth exhibition. The fact that many of the visitors to that show were new to his art, shows how sometimes it can take decades for artists to be discovered. Horsham Museum and Art Gallery are fortunate to have Gordon willing to display his work and hold an exhibition here.

“Every Picture Tells a Story runs until December 30 with a changing selection of paintings drawn from over 50 years of his amazing career.”

