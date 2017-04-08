Win tickets to see Fast and Furious 8 in IMAX at Chichester Cineworld!

A couple of pairs of tickets are up for grabs to watch Fast and Furious 8 in IMAX at Chichester Cineworld.

Cineworld staff are keen that people should enjoy it to the maximum with IMAX’s hugely powerful digital sound and crystal-clear digital projection.

To win a pair of tickets, simply email phil.hewitt@chiobserver.co.uk giving your name, address and day-time phone number and putting Fast and Furious 8 in the subject line or write to Fast and Furious 8, c/o Phil Hewitt, Chichester Observer, Suite 3, First Floor, City Gates, 2-4 Southgate, Chichester, West Sussex, PO19 8DJ. Entries to be received by midnight on April 12. Only the winners will be contacted. All other entries will be destroyed.

The film comes out on April 14

As for the film, now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have retired from the game—and the rest of the crew has been exonerated—the globetrotting team has found a semblance of a normal life. But when a mysterious woman (Oscar® winner Charlize Theron) seduces Dom into the world of crime he can’t seem to escape and a betrayal of those closest to him, they will face trials that will test them as never before. From the shores of Cuba and the streets of New York City to the icy plains off the arctic Barents Sea, our elite force will crisscross the globe to stop an anarchist from unleashing chaos on the world’s stage…and to bring home the man who made them a family. For Fast & Furious 8, Vin Diesel is joined by a returning all-star cast that includes Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Elsa Pataky and Kurt Russell. In addition to Theron, the series welcomes newcomers Scott Eastwood and Oscar® winner Helen Mirren. The film is directed by F. Gary Gray (Straight Outta Compton) and produced by returning producers Neal H. Moritz, Michael Fottrell and Diesel.

Cast: Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Elsa Pataky, Kurt Russell, Charlize Theron, Scott Eastwood, Helen Mirren

Director: F. Gary Gray

Age restrictions: 12A

