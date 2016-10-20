Young Brighton dancers star in thoughtful show

Nine Brighton girls are in the cast of a thought-provoking production at the Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts.

Men & Girls Dance is at the University of Sussex venue on October 27 and 28 at 7.30pm and October 29 at 3.30pm and 7.30pm.

Performance company Fevered Sleep created the project, which has been co-programmed by Brighton-based dance development charity South East Dance and the Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts.

It brings together professional male dancers and Sussex girls, recruited through an open call-out.

The work is a celebration of the rights of adults and children to be together, to play together and to dance together. It also responds to media discourse focused on negative relationships between men and girls and explores positive interaction with the possibility for play, tenderness, empathy, and love.

The inter-generational cast features nine Brighton-based girls aged eight to 11 years: Alonna Flexer-Sandiland, Amira Ali, Camille Ash, Daisy Clarke, Edie Seymour-Williams, Ella Letton, Gwen Moylett, Romi Warde-Robinson and Sorrel Barnes.

They will perform with five professional male dancers.

Jamie Watton, CEO and artistic director at South East Dance, said: “We truly feel there’s an appetite to get involved with the kind of art that isn’t afraid to challenge, explore and respond to controversial issues. This is why Men & Girls Dance is an important project. It really matters to us and it matters even more that we can make the production happen here in our home city.”

Laura McDermott, creative director, Attenborough Centre, added: “It’s wonderful to be working with South East Dance and Fevered Sleep on this special project. It feels like a fitting celebration of the fact that our beautifully refurbished building is open again as a resource for the local community.”

Tickets cost £12 (£10 concessions).

Visit www.southeastdance.org.uk.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.