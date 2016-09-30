Don Pasquale shows how ‘marriage can damage your health’ in Bramber

Diva Opera present Donizetti’s comic opera Don Pasquale at St Mary’s House in Bramber on Sunday evening, October 9.

“It will be a fully staged and costumed performance of one of the most popular comedies in the entire operatic repertoire,” says administrator Alan Durden.

“Attention all men! Marriage can seriously damage your health! Well, it certainly seems so to elderly bachelor Don Pasquale as he becomes the victim of a clever plot to disillusion him of the notion of conjugal bliss, leaving the way open for his long-suffering nephew to marry the girl of his dreams.

“The cast includes Noel Mann as Don Pasquale, David Stephenson as Dr Malatesta, Tereza Gervorgyan as Norina, Ashley Catling as Ernesto, and Matthew Hargreaves as a notary.

“The music director is Bryan Evans, who also accompanies on the piano.

“Diva Opera is Britain’s foremost chamber opera company, and each year take a number of productions on tour throughout Europe and the United Kingdom to great critical acclaim. Their most notable performances have been in the Royal Albert Hall, with special guests José Carreras and Dame Kiri Te Kanawa and a gala opera evening at Chequers in the presence of the Prime Minister.”

Alan added: “The performance takes place in the elegant Victorian Music Room at St Mary’s House, Bramber, on Sunday, October 9 at 7.30pm.

“Tickets, which include wine and canapés, cost £37.50, and may be obtained from the box office on 01903 81605 or the website the website, where further details may be found.”

