Eurovision star to perform in Sussex this week

Lucie Jones - named as this year’s Eurovision entry - is on her way to Sussex.

The former X Factor contestant won an exciting live voting BBC TV programme on Friday evening with her song Never Give Up On You.

But first she has a date in Sussex as she performs in a musical.

Lucie is starring as Maureen Johnson in the new 20th Anniversary production of Jonathan Larson’s ground-breaking Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning musical Rent which has been nominated for Best Regional Production at the 17th Annual What’s on Stage Awards.

Rent comes to Devonshire Park Theatre, in Eastbourne, direct from a sell-out London run and is on between Tuesday, January 31 until Saturday, February 4.

Lucie will now go on to sing Never Give Up On You when she represents the UK at the competition in Kiev, Ukraine in May.

The song was co-written by Emmelie de Forest, the Danish singer-songwriter who won the song contest in 2013.

Lucie, who competed in X Factor in 2009, was thrilled as host Mel Giedroyc revealed the result.

“I can’t believe you picked me - thank you so much,” she said.

Singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Strictly Come Dancing’s Bruno Tonioli were judging the performances on Eurovision: You Decide, broadcast from London’s Hammersmith Apollo.

Lucie fended off competition from fellow X Factor stars including Danyl Johnson, who featured alongside Jones in the 2009 series, as well as Salena Mastroianni, Nate Simpson, Holly Brewer, and Olivia Garcia.

Rent is at the Devonshire Park Theatre nightly at 7.45pm with Wednesday and Saturday matinees at 2.30pm. Tickets priced from £26, to book call the box office now on 01323 412000 or online eastbournetheatres.co.uk .

