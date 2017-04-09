Experience 12th century at Arundel Castle

Arundel Castle will host a three-day Easter spectacular, transporting visitors back to 1215.

The popular Normans and Crusaders event from April 15 to 17 takes people back to the Barons War, when unpopular King John battled with the barons over money and leadership.

Based on the American Lawns, beneath the oldest part of Arundel Castle, Raven Tor Living History Group will showcase 12th century crafts, weapons and combat, all set within a period-style encampment.

Visitors will have the chance to witness captivating archery shows and can test their own targeting skills with a new and free feature – have-a-go archery for the over eights.

The event will also feature falconry displays, ancient cookery demonstrations and a professional storyteller.

Castle manager Bryan McDonald said: “We can’t wait to welcome visitors back to the castle for the thrilling Normans and Crusaders event.

“From interactive craft sessions to live combat displays, have-a-go archery and a delicious hog roast, there really is something for everyone this Easter weekend.”

The event will run from 10am to 4.30pm daily. Visit www.arundelcastle.org.

