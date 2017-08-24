A celebration of Irish culture at The Hawth

The Crawley Irish Festival celebrates its 21st anniversary on Sunday, August 27, when Crawley goes green with plenty of craic.

Spokesman John Nolan said: “The Hawth Theatre once again plays host to the annual festival, promising a fantastic day out for the whole family, and a chance to enjoy the very best in Irish entertainment and culture.

“Every year the festival offers a wonderful array of entertainment, music, sport and dance – and this year is no exception! It features three different music areas catering from traditional to country to contemporary.

“The Paddy Ryan Band are Paddy Ryan, John Leigh Baron, Cathal Caks Harkin and Danny Muldoon. They are a well-travelled multi-award winning quartet with a talent beyond limits.

“The Mary Rose Band are a four-piece band based around London. They are one of the busiest country and Irish bands on the circuit and one of the few bands still using a live drummer.

“Rising stars of London’s Irish music scene The Craicheads have carved themselves a reputation as one of the hardest working bands on the circuit fronted by the energetic Mick O’Beirne (lead vocals, guitar) and Tim Eyles (guitar, mandolin) with Ben Gunnery (fiddle, whistle, vocals), Stefan Marinov (bass, vocals) and Martin Stewart (drums, vocals).

“Reel Strings are the highly-acclaimed Crawley band. Celtic Crunch – Helen Mullen (accordion, fiddle, whistle), Natasha Magee (vocals) and Noel Mullen (guitar) – play a mix of traditional Irish tunes, Irish folk and Irish country songs.

“Marian Waldron travels from Manchester for a guest appearance too.

“Over on the traditional stage (MC’d by Patrick O Connell) there’s the Brogue Irish folk of Larry Kenny (vocals, guitar, flute and accordion), Pauline Farrell (Bodhrán, vocals) and Edd Mann (guitar, vocals, mandolin); Irish Mist with Joe Giltrap and Mal Rogers; and Blackthorn.”

The Irish Dancing arena features the famous Crawley Ceili with music from Tony Kearney and dancing displays from Crawley’s Irish Dance Schools. There will be a children’s entertainment arena with art workshops, a kids drama corner and story-telling by Deirdre O’Byrne. It all kicks off at 12pm.

Visit www.celtic-irish.co.uk to find out more.

