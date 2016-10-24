A dream concert for Crawley’s Shadows fans

The Bootleg Shadows head for a date at The Hawth on Sunday, October 30 (7.30pm).

Spokeswoman Sammi O’Neill said: “It’s hard to believe it’s over 50 years since Hank B Marvin, Bruce Welch, Jet Harris and Tony Meehan recorded ‘Apache’. This was the monster hit that launched The Shadows’ instrumental career and founded a nation of bespectacled guitarists dreaming of acquiring their very own Fender Stratocaster, so we are delighted to welcome The Bootleg Shadows to The Hawth Studio.

“With their immaculate appearance, synchronised dance movements and clean, pure melodic sound, the Shadows chalked up 35 hits of their own (not counting another 33 hits with Cliff Richard), giving them more hits than any other British group and securing them a unique place in the annals of popular music.

“Today the Shadows make few live appearances but The Bootleg Shadows keep their live sound alive by performing a fantasy concert that encompasses the Shadows’ amazing career from 1960 up until the early ’80s.

“Concert audiences are invited to relive fantastic hits such as ‘Apache’, ‘Foot Tapper’, ‘Man of Mystery’, ‘Atlantis’, ‘Wonderful Land’, ‘Kon Tiki’, ‘Don’t Cry for Me Argentina’, ‘FBI’ plus many, many more.”

Tickets cost £19 (discounts £17.50).

Call the box office on 01293 553636 or visit www.hawth.co.uk.

