Acclaimed Santana tribute set to make first Crawley appearance at Hawth Studio

Oye Santana make their debut appearance in Crawley at the Hawth Studio on Friday, October 21.

Spokeswoman Sammi O’Neill said: “Universally acclaimed as the world’s best Santana tribute wherever they play, the band promises an electrifying stage performance covering Santana favourites from early hits such as Jin-Go- Lo-Ba, Samba Pa Ti and Soul Sacrifice to Carlos Santana’s modern repertoire, including Smooth, Corazón Espinado and Maria Maria. It’s a fiesta-tinged show that will have the audience’s feet tapping from the first chink of a tambourine to the get-up-and-boogie finale.

“Prepare yourself for guitar wizardry, keyboard mastery, astonishing vocals and powerhouse brass, and a rhythm section with more groove than you could shake a pair of maracas at!

“To be the best Santana tribute band in the world takes a lot. Carlos Santana’s guitar-playing is instantly recognisable, not just because of his tone or his trademark licks, but because of the emotion he puts into every note he plays and Oye Santana have got that covered! Every Oye Santana performance is a show, a visual feast of lights and action that will have you singing along, smiling along and dancing along from the first chink of a tambourine to the explosive finale.

“The band is led by Milan Carlos Webb, a virtuoso guitarist with a technique and tone to match Santana himself, who not only sounds the part, but looks the part too. But it’s not just about guitar. Hector Gomez and Auriol Kobani ensure the vocals and the stage act are up to the mark, while Paul Murphy is a powerhouse behind the percussion rig.”

Tickets on 01293 553636 or by visiting www.hawth.co.uk.

