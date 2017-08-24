Accomplished organist plays at free concert in Warnham

On Bank Holiday Monday the morning concert at St Margaret’s, Warnham, will be given by Mark Brafield.

Mark combines a legal profession with a career as a concert organist. He performs at leading venues like St Paul’s Cathedral, and this appearance on August 28 will feature classics including Bach’s Toccata and Fugue in D minor and the Suite Gothique by Boellmann. Coffee at 11am, concert at 11.30am (45 minutes). Admission is free (donations for St Margaret’s are welcome).

