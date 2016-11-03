Acoustic artists Hollie Rogers and Jodie Munday at Ashington club

The second donations-based concert at the Ashington Village Club looms after the success of the first.

Spokesman Dave Grout said: “Our first concert was a great success with both the members of the Ashington Village Club, as well as many visitors, including some who travelled some distance (Winchester) to be there.

“Sadly Maisie Peters had to drop out at the last minute, but her place was taken by fellow young local singer songwriter Christelle from Worthing.

“Both Saskia and Christelle were very happy with the evening and both indicated they would be happy to return to a future event in 2017

“We now look forward to our second free-to-enter donations-based concert on Friday, November 11, from 8pm, this time featuring-locally-based (originally from Cornwall) singer-songwriter Hollie Rogers, accompanied by Tom Holder on double bass.

“Hollie was the winner of the 2016 Horsham Battle of the Bands, Acoustic Section, back in August and has recently taken a step back from her full-time job as a teacher to concentrate on her music.

“Following a successful crowd-funding project, she will be recording a new five-track EP in November for release early in the New Year.

“In addition to Hollie the evening will feature local singer songwriter Jodie Munday who was the winner of the 2015 Horsham Battle of the Bands, Acoustic Section.

“So we have a very strong line-up on November 11, featuring arguably two of the best acoustic artists in the local area.”

Dave added: “Hollie Rogers, is a singer, songwriter and guitarist whose raw talent belies her years. Blessed with an incredibly-powerful voice and songwriting ability, Hollie’s music has become increasingly popular in her hometown of Penzance, as well as in the south-east where she now lives.

“Her live performances consistently receive outstanding reviews in local media, with regular reference to the level of maturity in her lyrics and songs.

“This positive feedback is also consistent from members of the public, as her airplay on BBC Introducing radio becomes more and more frequent.”

