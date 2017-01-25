Andy Fairweather Low lined up for Horsham performance

A musician who has worked with Eric Clapton, George Harrison, Bob Dylan, Jimi Hendrix and Elton John, to name just a few, is coming to The Capitol, Horsham, in March.

Andy Fairweather Low will be performing live on the Horsham stage on Sunday March 5 at 7.30pm.

He came to prominence as the lead singer in Amen Corner. The 60s saw them clock up hit after pop hit.

Songs such as ‘Bend Me Shape Me’, ‘Hello Suzy’ and ‘(If Paradise is) Half As Nice’ are internationally remembered to this day.

Since the early days, Andy has worked with Eric Clapton, George Harrison, Bob Dylan, Jimi Hendrix, David Crosby, The Band, Elton John, Roger Waters, Dave Gilmour, The Who, BB King, Joe Cocker, Steve Winwood, Linda Ronstadt, Emmylou Harris, Joe Satriani, the Bee Gees, Jeff Beck, The Impressions, Lonnie Donegan, Mary J. Blige, Georgie Fame, Bonnie Raitt, Otis Rush, Van Morrison, Chris Barber, Jackson Browne, Bill Wyman, Sheryl Crow, Pete Townshend... and hundreds more.

Tickets for Andy Fairweather Low are on sale now.

Available online: www.thecapitolhorsham.com or via the Box Office 01403 750220.