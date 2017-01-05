Award-winning classical guitarist Dimitris Dekavallas performs at The Hawth

Multiple award-winner guitarist Dimitris Dekavallas makes a welcome return to The Hawth Studio, Crawley, on Sunday, January 22 (3pm).

He will perform pieces by Bach, Juliani, Piazzolla, Houghton and Chopin.

Dimitris has been performing since the age of nine and has established himself as one of the most talented guitarists around.

Since graduating from the Royal Academy of Music in London in 2007, he has given recitals all over the world.

Dimitris has appeared as a soloist with the Staatsorchester Rheinische Philharmonie Orchestra in Germany, the Romanian Philharmonia and some of UK’s major orchestras. He has given solo recitals in many prestigious concert halls such as the Wigmore Hall, the Wales Millennium Centre and the Southbank Centre.

Most recently Dimitris gave a private recital at Lambeth Palace for the Pope Benedict XVI and the Archbishop of Canterbury. He is also a proponent of chamber music, and is the co-founder of chamber ensemble Duo Diez.

Tickets cost £15.75 (children £5). Call 01293 553636 or visit hawth.co.uk.

