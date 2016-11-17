Award-winning Fairey Band set for Hawth concert

The Fairey Band bring their talents to Crawley’s Hawth on Sunday, November 20 (3pm).

Spokeswoman Sammi O’Neill said: “Founded in 1937 by a group of employees at the Fairey Aviation Works in Stockport, the band achieved many musical successes under the direction of the late, great Harry Mortimer, their musical director for over 30 years. Since those early days, the band can boast an unrivalled set of results at the British Open being crowned champions 16 times, more than any other band during this period.

“In addition the band has been National Champions of Great Britain on nine occasions and had victories at the European Championships, the All England Masters and the English Nationals. Winners of the BBC Best of Brass and Granada ‘Band of the Year’ titles add further touches of distinction to this famous band.

“In recent years, the band has enjoyed further recognition outside the confines of the brass band movement, with its involvement in the Acid Brass project. Under this banner the band has been able to display its flexibility in adapting to a totally-different musical concept. With a group of talented and experienced soloists, the Fairey Band is able to deliver an entertaining programme of contrasting musical genres to suit a wide ranging audience.”

Tickets on 01293 553636.

