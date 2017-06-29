Ballads, classics and African chants at Cuckfield’s new arts event

The first ever Cuckfield Arts Festival is running until Saturday, July 8, and offers plenty of lively concerts featuring many different styles of music.

The events all take place at Holy Trinity Church, Cuckfield.

On Saturday, July 1, the Kingfisher Chorale present ‘If Music Be the Food of Love’ (7.30pm). This musical feast will include works by Palestrina, Holst and Whitacre.

Tickets cost £10 (£3 for under-18s) from Carousel Music, The Wealden Stores and Pepperbox. They are also available on the door.

Sunday, July 2, offers a Festival Evensong by the Holy Trinity Church Choir, directed by Richard Jenkinson (6pm).

The Cuckfield-based Singing Allsorts present their Tenth Anniversary Charity Concert on Thursday, July 6 (7.30pm). The show will feature African chants, lively showtunes, beautiful ballads and performances from Allsorts friends like Ensemble Reza violinist Andrew Thurgood.

Tickets cost £8 from The Wealden Stores and Cuckfield High Street Post Office.

Visitors to the church can enjoy a free lunchtime concert on Friday, July 7 (12.30pm for a 1pm start). This features Tango 44 with Jonathan Truscott (violin), Pavlos Carvahlo (cello), Mark Troop (piano) and Corina Piatti (vocals).

The festival finishes on Saturday, Ju

ly 8 (10am-11.30am) with Busking at the Cuckfield Local Market in Cuckfield High Street.

For more information email hannah.carter@me.com or follow CuckfieldArtsFestival on Facebook.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.