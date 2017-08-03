Bands ready for this year’s battle in Horsham

The line-ups for the heats in the Originals category of this year’s Horsham Battle of the Bands have been announced.

The heats are on August 13 and 18 at Horsham Sports Club from 7pm.

Three bands from each heat will go through to the Originals final during the Festival Weekend in the Human Nature Garden, Horsham Park, on Saturday and Sunday, August 19-20.

Heat one – August 13

Ichiro

Soho Dukes

The Unblessed

Luna Blue

Squibs

Mannaforra

Leave The Engine Running

Heat two – August 18

Juxta

Five Rounds Rapid

Hydrocele

Perfume

Echium

Isles

Numskull

Entry to the heats is free, while tickets for the weekend are on sale now at www.horshambotb.co.uk or can be purchased on the gate.

Horsham BotB is a non-profit event that relies on weekend gate sales and sponsorship from its chief sponsor QM Studios. Entry is £5 for the Saturday, £4 for the Sunday or £7 for the weekend (under 12s go free).

The weekend will kick off with the Covers competition on Saturday from 1pm with the final of the Originals contest taking place at 5pm.

The event will come to a close on Sunday afternoon with the Acoustic Originals competition from 1pm.

As a special treat, last year’s winners – The Farmboys Flying Low, and Hollie Rogers – will perform headline sets while the judges deliberate in each competition.

The weekend will have professional circus performers, circus workshops for kids and face-painting. Hot food will be supplied courtesy of Apple & Cor and Horsham market traders DJ’s Spot. Hepworth’s bar will provide beverages and a wine selection, as well as beers and ciders. People can bring picnics but camping stoves, BBQs and alcohol are prohibited.

In the run-up to the weekend, the BotB website will host an online People’s Choice poll where fans can vote for their favourites.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.