Beautiful clarinet music at Holy Trinity Church, Cuckfield

Music lovers can enjoy an afternoon of beautiful pieces for the clarinet at a free lunchtime concert this Friday (February 3).

The event takes place at Holy Trinity Church, Cuckfield, from 1pm to 1.45pm with free soup served from 12.30pm.

The music will be performed by Steve Dummer with pianist Yoko Ono.

Steve is a clarinettist, conductor and educator. He is well known in Sussex as musical director for Kidenza children’s concerts and as conductor of the Horsham Symphony Orchestra and Ensemble Reza Community Orchestra.

