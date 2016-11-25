Beautiful film scores by some of Britain’s best composers at Brighton Dome

The Brighton Philharmonic Orchestra’s season at Brighton Dome continues on December 4 (2.45pm) with a concert celebrating the work of Britain’s greatest film composers – The Best of British Film Scores.

Guest conductor Richard Balcombe explains why the audience is in for a feast of powerful orchestral writing:

“Orchestral film music is some of the most dynamic and exciting you’ll hear as it has an immediacy in creating mood and sentiment that has to hit the ear without any delay. Sometimes the mood has to be created almost fleetingly as cues can be very short. Our programme is packed with pieces that will bring emotion to the surface, both in the strength of something like 633 Squadron and in the romance of Ladies in Lavender.

“Many composers specialise in writing for film and television (Ron Goodwin, Patrick Doyle and Nigel Hess) but we’re also featuring pieces by composers from the great English classical tradition – William Walton, Ralph Vaughan Williams, Sir Arthur Bliss and John Ireland.

“While there are doubtless some popular favourites in the programme (The Dam Busters and Those Magnificent Men in their Flying Machines) we have also delved deeper to find beautiful compositions like Coastal Command (Vaughan Williams) and The Overlanders (John Ireland).”

Click here to find out more.

Tickets (£12-£37) from the Dome ticket office (01273 709709) and from www.brightondome.org. Under 18s and students half price. Family ticket: up to two children at £1 each with adult ticket purchase. Discounted parking (just £6) available at NCP Church Street Car Park between 1pm and 6pm.

Join Peter Back in conversation with Richard Balcombe for a pre-concert interview at 1.45pm (£3.75).

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.