Big band jazzes up festive favourites in Haywards Heath

The Five Star Swing Big Band – as featured at London’s Leicester Square Theatre and BBC’s Children in Need – head to Clair Hall, Haywards Heath, on Thursday, December 1, with some Christmas favourites.

They offer tunes by Glenn Miller, Frank Sinatra, Count Basie and Nat King Cole and aim to ‘jazz up’ those Jingle Bells.

The evening features Simone from the Ivy Benson Orchestra and Chris Smith Jnr, composer and arranger for the BBC Radio Big Band, Herb Miller Big Band (Glenn’s brother), plus Tony Bennett’s trombonist.

Tickets cost £16 (concessions £14). Call 01444455440.

