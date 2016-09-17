Brett Wales is Regis Organ and Keyboard Society guest

The Regis Organ and Keyboard Society welcomes Brett Wales who is bringing his one-man show to Middleton at 7.30pm on Wednesday, September 28.

Spokesman Michael Wooldridge said: “From the 80s onwards, there were dozens of gold albums from the James Last Orchestra and from organist Klaus Wunderlich. Both purveyed popular music at its finest and both would sell out venues worldwide. Their music, plus more recent favourites from the likes of André Rieu, are brought to life by the UK’s King of the Wersi digital orchestral organ, Brett Wales.

“Brett was hailed as a boy genius when, aged just seven and already a keen home organist, he first met top international music celebrities Klaus Wunderlich and Franz Lambert, who to this day remain his idols and role models. That was back in 1986 when his grandparents took him on a special trip to the headquarters of the Wersi Organ Company and since then he has gone on to fulfil his childhood dreams, making his living touring with concerts of music to make people smile as they listen, awestruck at his incredible talent.

“The show is presented by the Regis Organ and Keyboard Society. Admission, including complimentary tea or coffee at the interval, is just £6 on the door. For more information, call Sue on 01243 824 070.”

The venue is in the Jubilee Hall. www.OrganFax.co.uk/clubs/regis.

