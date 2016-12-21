Bruce Foxton provides classic tracks from The Jam at Crawley’s Hawth

From The Jam are set to perform at Crawley’s Hawth on Saturday, January 14 (7.30pm).

Bruce Foxton, best known as the bass player from The Jam and Stiff Little Fingers, is touring again, performing all the classic tracks he helped create in The Jam with guitarist Russell Hastings and drummer ‘Smiley’.

During his time in The Jam, Bruce was one of the driving forces, behind singer, guitarist, and songwriter Paul Weller. After the group split in 1982 he enjoyed a solo career having a hit with his single ‘Freak’. After collaborating with many other musicians Bruce then joined Stiff Little Fingers and stayed with them for fifteen years.

Vocalist and guitarist Russell Hastings often amazes audiences with his authentic and passionate interpretation when he performs The Jam’s back catalogue.

Smiley, the newest addition to this power trio, has been the backbone to some amazing performers including Joe Strummer, Robbie Williams, Archive, The Alarm, The Mock Turtles, Republica, Spear of Destiny, Lily Allen, Alexandra Burke, and Billy Bragg to name just a few.

Tickets cost £22.50 from 01293 553636 or www.hawth.co.uk.

