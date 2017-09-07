Burgess Hill Choral Society searches for new singers

Burgess Hill Choral Society is looking for new members as it approaches a new season.

Choir member Frances Eales said: “The society has spaces for new members for our 2017-2018 season where we will be singing a variety of inspiring works including Haydn’s Nelson Mass and J S Bach’s Wachet Auf as part of our Christmas concert and, in the New Year, Mendelssohn’s Elijah.

Frances is enthusiastic about the benefits of participating: “The choir has enabled me to sing the most wonderful music, pieces I never thought I’d be able to do or would have the chance to sing.

“The standard is good, the rehearsals enjoyable and I’ve made many good friends at the same time. What’s not to like?”

Alto Di Tipler agrees: “I have sung with this choir now for over 30 years and still love the challenges of the music, the fun of the rehearsals and the adrenalin on concert night!

“Come and join us and try us out for a rehearsal before deciding.”

Frances added: “The choir is led by music director Michael Stefan Wood, whose musical skills bring out the best in singers, not only helping choir members to sing accurately and expressively.

“BHCS performs two concerts a year, accompanied by a full orchestra and young solo singers on the threshold of their career.

“Experienced singers are welcome as well as those who have not sung for a while, and there is no joining audition.

“Rehearsals are held on Monday evenings from 8pm to 10pm at the United Reformed Church hall, Junction Road, Burgess Hill, RH15 0JS.

“The new season begins on Monday, September 11, or you can join any Monday in September.

“For more information, please contact us via the website, www.burgesshillchoralsociety.org.uk, or visit our Facebook page.”

The society’s next concert is on Saturday, December 9 (7.30pm), at St Andrew’s Church on the corner of Cants Lane and Junction Road, Burgess Hill.

