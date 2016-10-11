Busted to play Brighton

Busted have confirmed a date at The Brighton Centre on Tuesday, February 14.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, October 14 on 0844 847 1515 or http://www.brightoncentre.co.uk.

Spokeswoman Gemma Hook said: “Following the release of their first brand-new single in over a decade, the disco-tinged new single, ‘On What You’re On’, pop trio Busted are pleased to announce a UK headline tour. The string of dates will kick off at Norwich’s NEA on 29 January and will include performances in prestigious theatres across the country including London’s Hammersmith Eventim Apollo on 3 February before wrapping up on 1 March in Dublin. The twenty-one date tour announcement comes ahead of the release of their eagerly anticipated third album ‘Night Driver’ on 11 November via East/West Records.

“Now, with a decade of experiences and newly discovered influences behind them, the two-time BRIT Award winning trio reunited in the studio almost by accident and discovered they each had a fresh perspective both personally and musically.”

Band member Matt said: “As soon as we started making music it became very apparent that we all wanted to make exactly the same thing. That’s what made it so easy. Once James got on the Juno-60 we were like, ‘this is the sound of our record, this is exactly the kind of record I wanna make’.

“The last thing we wanted to do was try to recreate what we used to have,” says James. “It belongs to that time. All real artists evolve, all real artists try things, it’s unnatural not to.”

James, Matt and Charlie first broke onto the music scene in 2002 with their tongue-in-cheek ode to Matt’s school teacher Miss MacKenzie, ‘What I Go To School For.’ Within just two years the three-piece had become the biggest band in the country, with four number one singles, two triple platinum albums, a total of five million records sold, and over 750,000 ticket sales including and a record-breaking run of thirteen Wembley Arena shows.

2017 TOUR DATES

January

Sunday 29th Norwich UEA

Monday 30th Cambridge Corn Exchange

February

Wednesday 1st Leicester De Montfort Hall

Friday 3rd London Hammersmith Eventim Apollo

Monday 6th Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Tuesday 7th Folkestone Leas Cliff Hall

Thursday 9th Newport Centre

Friday 10th Plymouth Pavilions

Sunday 12th Bristol Academy

Monday 13th Portsmouth Guildhall

Tuesday 14th Brighton Centre

Thursday 16th Manchester Apollo

Saturday 18th Birmingham O2 Academy

Monday 20th Nottingham Rock City

Tuesday 21st Leeds O2 Academy

Wednesday 22nd Newcastle O2 Academy

Friday 24th Aberdeen Arena

Saturday 25th Edinburgh Usher Hall

Sunday 26th Glasgow Academy

Tuesday 28th Belfast Waterfront

March

Wednesday 1st Dublin Olympia

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.