Busted to play Brighton

Busted have confirmed a date at The Brighton Centre on Tuesday, February 14.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, October 14 on 0844 847 1515 or http://www.brightoncentre.co.uk.
Spokeswoman Gemma Hook said: “Following the release of their first brand-new single in over a decade, the disco-tinged new single, ‘On What You’re On’, pop trio Busted are pleased to announce a UK headline tour. The string of dates will kick off at Norwich’s NEA on 29 January and will include performances in prestigious theatres across the country including London’s Hammersmith Eventim Apollo on 3 February before wrapping up on 1 March in Dublin. The twenty-one date tour announcement comes ahead of the release of their eagerly anticipated third album ‘Night Driver’ on 11 November via East/West Records.
“Now, with a decade of experiences and newly discovered influences behind them, the two-time BRIT Award winning trio reunited in the studio almost by accident and discovered they each had a fresh perspective both personally and musically.”
Band member Matt said: “As soon as we started making music it became very apparent that we all wanted to make exactly the same thing. That’s what made it so easy. Once James got on the Juno-60 we were like, ‘this is the sound of our record, this is exactly the kind of record I wanna make’.
“The last thing we wanted to do was try to recreate what we used to have,” says James. “It belongs to that time. All real artists evolve, all real artists try things, it’s unnatural not to.”
James, Matt and Charlie first broke onto the music scene in 2002 with their tongue-in-cheek ode to Matt’s school teacher Miss MacKenzie, ‘What I Go To School For.’ Within just two years the three-piece had become the biggest band in the country, with four number one singles, two triple platinum albums, a total of five million records sold, and over 750,000 ticket sales including and a record-breaking run of thirteen Wembley Arena shows.
2017 TOUR DATES
January
Sunday 29th Norwich UEA
Monday 30th Cambridge Corn Exchange
February
Wednesday 1st Leicester De Montfort Hall
Friday 3rd London Hammersmith Eventim Apollo
Monday 6th Southend Cliffs Pavilion
Tuesday 7th Folkestone Leas Cliff Hall
Thursday 9th Newport Centre
Friday 10th Plymouth Pavilions
Sunday 12th Bristol Academy
Monday 13th Portsmouth Guildhall
Tuesday 14th Brighton Centre
Thursday 16th Manchester Apollo
Saturday 18th Birmingham O2 Academy
Monday 20th Nottingham Rock City
Tuesday 21st Leeds O2 Academy
Wednesday 22nd Newcastle O2 Academy
Friday 24th Aberdeen Arena
Saturday 25th Edinburgh Usher Hall
Sunday 26th Glasgow Academy
Tuesday 28th Belfast Waterfront
March
Wednesday 1st Dublin Olympia
