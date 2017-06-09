Chapel once again be a key venue at Festival of Chichester.

Stephen Riley, who runs the venue, said: “Our week-long programme begins on Saturday, June 17 with a solo performance by cellist Pavlos Carvalho of the Bach Cello Suites No1 and No 5, and our programme ends on Sunday, June 25 with a lunchtime concert of music from Brazil and a final evening of traditional music from Greece.”

The programme includes:

Saturday, June 17, 1pm. Cellist Pavlos Carvalho returns to play Bach solo Cello Suites No 1 and No 5.

Saturday, June 17, 7pm. Ensemble Reza. Ensemble Reza’s Jewels of Summer concert combines virtuoso playing with interesting programming.

Monday, June 19, 1pm. What Guitar Trio. The ensemble – classical guitarists Michael Hughes, Jonathan Parkin and Ioannis Theodoridis – explores a wide range of original repertoire from the 18th century through to the 21st.

Wednesday, June 21, 1pm. Sonamus Reed Trio. A witty programme for oboe, clarinet and bassoon, featuring some of the finest writing for wind instruments, from Mozart to Francaix.

Thursday, June 22, 1pm. The Hanover Band – Beethoven’s World: 1800. Distinguished members of the Hanover Band join members of the young talented Consone Quartet to perform the Devienne Bassoon Quartet Op 73 No 3; Beethoven Septet Op 20 in Eb major.

Thursday, June 22. 8pm. Gordon Giltrap with special guest Carrie Martin.

Friday, June 23, 1pm. Lunchtime Harp Recital by Elizabeth-Jane Baldry. Harp solos from five centuries – from the refined Renaissance through the glittering Baroque, naughty Victorian fairies and ground-breaking contemporary music, performed by one of England’s finest harpists.

Friday, June 23, 7.30pm. All That Malarkey. The critically-acclaimed vocal ensemble return with their brand-new programme for 2017, blending cabaret, comedy, classical music and “bonkers” behaviour.

Saturday, June 24, 7.30pm. The Bonzo Dog Doo Dah Band Changed My Life Forever. Isosceles Theatre Company – Pat Abernethy and Dave Marsden - return with a gem of a play featuring two pop wannabees.

Sunday, June 25, 1pm. Chorões! The Chorões, an ensemble from the Royal College of Music, present traditional Brazilian music drawing on both samba and classical music.

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.