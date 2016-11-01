Chichester City Band in action

Chichester City Band will be appearing at the Alexandra Theatre at Bognor’s Regis Centre this Saturday, November 5 at 2pm.

Spokeswoman Andrea Cifelli said: “Leaving the evening free for you go and see the local fireworks displays, we present a Last Afternoon of the Proms, to include all of the old favourites (Fantasia on British Sea Songs, Jerusalem and, of course, Pomp and Circumstance). The band will be joined by local songbird Sylvia Rota to perform Rule Britannia and a few other special treats. If you were lucky enough to attend the Proms in Hotham Park this summer, you will know that there’s a treat in store. MD Major Tim Cooper even promises some new jokes…

“The band has had an extremely-busy year playing in Hotham Park on three occasions, as well as garden shows and flower festivals, fetes and contests and much else besides. We now boast three different musical ensembles within the band; a 30-strong senior contesting band; a growing B band of advanced learners and returners and a wonderful elementary brass group full of enthusiastic seven-11 year-olds. To keep up to date with what we’re up to, and to find out more about playing with the band, visit our website www.chichestercityband.co.uk.

“Tickets are £10 (£8 concessions) and are available from the Regis Centre box office (01243 861010) or website (www.alexandratheatre.co.uk).”

