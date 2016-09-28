Classical couple Pál Banda and Zsuzsa Berényi head to Steyning

An internationally renowned cellist is set to perform a concert with his wife in Steyning next month.

Pál Banda will play with Zsuzsa Berényi (piano and violin) at Steyning Parish Church in Vicarage Lane on Sunday, October 3.

The show starts at 3pm.

The concert is being held in aid of the Steyning Church Tower Restorations.

A spokesperson said: “These charity concerts are a recent development for these two generous and exemplary musicians.

“They play in churches across Britain where these ancient and sacred buildings are in need of restoration.

“Among their Baroque repertoire are Bach’s Solo Suites.

“This afternoon concert promises to be a real treat. Tickets have been selling fast and are available from the Steyning Bookshop, priced just £12 for adults and £8 for under 18s.

“To secure yours telephone 01903 812062 or visit www.ticketsource.co.uk.”

Pál Banda was born into a musical family in Budapest and began to learn the cello at the age of nine.

As a soloist he has performed in his native Hungary for radio and TV, as well as France, Holland, Belgium, Denmark, Austria and the UK and Singapore. He was a member of several ensembles including the Fitzwilliam Quartet and the Katin Piano Trio.

