Czech National Orchestra offers Beethoven’s 5th at Crawley’s Hawth

The Czech National Orchestra is returning to The Hawth, Crawley, for a performance of Beethoven’s 5th Symphony (November 16, 7.30pm).

The first half opens with Smetana’s From Bohemia’s Forests and Meadows from Ma Vlast. Then Tim Hugh performs Dvořák’s cello concerto. The programme also offers Philip Glass’ Adagio from Symphony No.3, as well as Beethoven’s 5th.

Spokeswoman Sammi O’Neill said: “Conductor Heiko Mathias Förster is one of the most admirable conductors of his generation. He is the chief conductor of Janáček Philharmonic Orchestra in Ostrava, as well as being the guest conductor for many orchestras across the globe including the Czech National Orchestra.”

Tickets cost £34.50. Call 01293 553636.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.