Billing herself as “an English rose with Italian roots, singing her dreams”, Carly Paoli – who lives just outside Arundel – is launching her debut album.

Singing My Dreams, which comes out on June 30, features a rare duet with José Carreras (En Aranjuez Con Tu Amor) in a collection of classical and classic pieces, as well as original compositions, some featuring lyrics by Carly herself.

As Carly says, the album is the personal story of a little girl who fell in love with the MGM musicals; a teenager who sang in the piazzas of Puglia; a student who studied her craft at Tring Park and The Royal Northern College of Music; and a rising international star who has sung with luminaries including Andrea Bocelli, Elaine Paige, David Foster and Carreras.

In between recording her album, Carly performed on international stages including The Forum and Terme di Caracalla in Rome, as well as in Monaco, Malaysia, Florence, New York (Carnegie Hall) and London (O2 Arena), and at Windsor Castle and St James Palace for the Prince Of Wales.

“I have always sung,” says Carly. “It started with my mum putting on Disney movies. So many children start that way! And then I progressed to the MGM movies, things like Singin’ in the Rain. I wore the video out with that one! And I just started to imitate the American singers of every style, especially Judy Garland. I just love the way she tells a story when she sings. She has that beautiful vocal quality. She has a beautiful sound, but she has a certain way that she colours each word with a different sound so that it really reflects what she is singing about. That’s really important. That’s what I try to do when I am performing, sharing a story with my audience.

“When I was nine, I went to Stagecoach, and they brought in a substitute teacher that was a professional opera singer. She was singing with Opera North and had had roles in London. She heard me sing and took my mother aside and said had she considered singing lessons for me. My mother was taking me to performing arts school but you don’t really acknowledge your child as something different until someone professional says something, and so that lady started teaching me. I have been training with her from Stagecoach, from the age of nine right through until now at 28. There is always something new to learn. That’s what’s so special about the human voice. It’s not something you can put away in a case. It changes with time as you mature. The colours change, and the voice quality changes. You learn to convey more.

“This is my debut album now. It has taken me three years to get to this point. My international debut was back in 2014 in Calgary, and that was a really big step-up for me. I attended the Royal Northern College of Music, and I came out and I was teaching at my local theatre school. At the same time I was performing at executive events and weddings and funerals. And then I had that one special performance.

“The album is music that I have accumulated over the last three years from that first international performance, my first big break. People started becoming interested. I met my Italian producer, and we accumulated songs that were special to me. A lot of them are songs I have wanted to perform all my life. Most of the pieces I have performed on the live stage before. I have had time to grow into them and love them and see the audience reaction.”

