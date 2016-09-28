Delta blues and more from an electrifying duo in Coolham

Following a plethora of sold-out shows in Sussex, London, Europe and Australia, international singer-songwriter and producer Zee Gachette is bringing her amazing energy to Coolham.

Zee is best known as the frontwoman of rock band Z-Star and electro duo Slow Train Soul.

Z-Star Delta is the stripped back ‘Delta blues rock folk duo flipside’ of Z-Star and the band is set to perform at Coolham Live Music Club on Saturday, October 8.

A spokesperson said: “The explosive duo features guitar prodigy Sebastien Heintz (Swiss) and award-winning vocalist Zee Gachette (British Trinidadian) on acoustic guitar and drums.

“They effortlessly deliver a fascinating cinematic road-trip of sound.

“From the acoustic sublime, to rambunctious rock and beyond, Zee’s hypnotic presence, bewitching raspy blue tones, big acoustic guitars and swampy grooves laced with Seb’s dark desert slide, psyche-blues guitars and synth make for a beautifully dangerous concoction.

“Z-Star Delta was conceived on the road during Z-Star’s first Australian tour in 2015, and given birth to on a 27-date tour down under this spring, with performances on prestigious stages, including Adelaide Fringe Festival and Blue Mountains Music Festival.

“Zee and Seb met in the basement of a French restaurant in London at a jam hosted by the French rockstar -M- (Matthieu Chedid) in the early hours one rainy Monday morning.

“Legendary musicians Jimmy Page (Led Zeppelin), Roger Daltrey (The Who) and Amy Winehouse have given Zee standing ovations at The Brighton Music Awards and The Jazz Cafe respectively.”

Email coolhamtickets@gmail.com or call 07971 627639 to guarantee your spot at the Coolham Live Music Club.

Doors open at 7.15pm. The show starts at 7.45pm. Advance bookings are recommended. Tickets cost £15. There is no licenced bar so music lovers are allowed to bring their own refreshments.

Coolham Live Music Club takes place in Coolham Village Hall, Billingshurst Road, Coolham, and is a not-for-profit operation. The club has raised over £2,500 for Chestnut Tree House, the Sussex children’s hospice, since May last year.

To find out more visit www.tamepromotions.co.uk.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.