Dutch master in Bognor Regis

Dutch TV music star DirkJan Ranzijn brings his Bohm Digital Orchestra to Bognor Regis.

Spokesman Michael Wooldridge explains: “Here in the UK it has been some years since the best of our entertainment organists were regularly seen on TV, the last having probably been the great Harry Stoneham playing on the Parkinson and Wogan shows. On the continent though, the top orchestral organist entertainers are often seen performing in wonderful variety and chat shows and are treated like rock stars.

“At the top of these ambassadors of popular music – think along the lines of Andre Rieu meets James Last – is Dutch music icon, DirkJan Ranzijn, who often appears on TV in Holland, Denmark and Germany, plus he headlines big music festivals. A typical concert includes breath-taking, orchestrally-styled performances, all played completely live, and including things like great Strauss waltzes and the big tunes from the West End musicals, all presented in a lively and fun way.

“On Wednesday, October 26 at 7.30pm, this incredible Flying Dutchman makes a rare concert appearance in the area, performing as a very special guest for the Regis Organ and Keyboard Society. Admission, including complimentary tea or coffee at the interval, is just £6 on the door. For more information call Sue on 01243 824 070.”

The concert is in the Jubilee Hall, Middleton. www.OrganFax.co.uk/clubs/regis.

