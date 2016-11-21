Edoardo Catemario performs in Bognor Regis

Edoardo Catemario offers a recital for the West Sussex Guitar Club in the Recital Hall, 46 Sudley Road, Bognor Regis on Saturday, November 26 at 7.30pm.

Spokeswoman Julie Insull said: “We are very pleased to welcome Edoardo back to our stage. This international guitarist and pedagogue was born in Naples and started his music career at the age of five. By the age of 11, he gave his first solo recital.

“An extremely-versatile guitarist, he passes with ease from the romantic repertoire (played on original instruments) to the baroque, to 20th-century music, to contemporary music and vanguards. His repertoire includes a vast amount of solo works, besides almost all the chamber repertoire and 42 concertos for guitar and orchestra. He has won several national and international competition first prizes. In January 1991 Edoardo was the first prize winner of the Andres Segovia guitar competition in Almunecar (Granada) and in 1992 of Alessandria International Competition.”

Tickets on 01243 696762 or online at www.westsussexguitar.org.

