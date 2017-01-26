Energetic tribute band bring Dire Straits’ sound to Horsham

Dire Straits tribute band Money for Nothing play Horsham’s Capitol on Saturday, February 18 (7.30pm).

The band formed in 2000 and are renowned for their abundant energy and excellent live performances.

Fronting the band is expert guitarist and Mark Knopfler sound-alike Aled Williams.

Behind him, the line-up features first-rate, experienced musicians.

Aled and his band have studied Dire Straits in great depth to re-create their tribute accurately.

The concert features all the hits from Dire Straits’ first single, ‘Sultans of Swing’, to their last single ‘The Bug’, as well as the legendary ‘Money for Nothing’, which was the first ever video played on MTV.

The Money for Nothing stage show has been performed all over the world, at all types of venues and events.

Dire Straits are one of the most successful bands to have come out of the UK. They have sold in excess of 120 million albums worldwide and were the UK’s first stadium rock band.

Their best selling album Brothers in Arms was an international blockbuster selling more than 30 million copies and becoming the fourth best-selling album in UK chart history.

Dire Straits also won three Brit Awards, four Grammys and two MTV Music Video Awards.

Tickets for the show cost £22.50. Call 01403 750220 or visit www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

