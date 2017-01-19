Enjoy a jazz lunch with Shireen Francis in Crawley

Shireen Francis performs her unique blend of jazz, gospel and reggae at a lunchtime concert on February 5 (12pm).

The show will be in the Spotlight Restaurant at Crawley’s Hawth.

Shireen is influenced by artists like Ella Fitzgerald, Dianne Reeves, Carmen Lundy and Etta James.

Listeners can enjoy a traditional roast with a choice of meats during the show, followed by a dessert of their choice. Fish and vegetarian options available.

Tickets cost £19.95 from 01293 553636. Advance booking is essential.

