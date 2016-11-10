Ensemble Reza return to Holy Trinity Church, Cuckfield

Back by popular demand, Ensemble Reza are retuning to Holy Trinity Church, Cuckfield, on Saturday, November 26 (7.30pm), for a concert celebrating music by the Masters of Romantic Piano Trios.

Featuring Schubert’s Piano Trio No 1 and Mendelssohn’s Trio in D minor performed by Nancy Cooley (piano), Andrew Thurgood (violin) and Sarah Carvalho-Dubost (cello) this concert promises a superb evening of beautiful music.

Tickets cost £13 for adults and £3 for students and children and are available from Carousel Music, Haywards Heath; Pepperbox, Cuckfield, and www.ensemblereza.com.

