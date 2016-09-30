Europa Cabaret provides a celebration of connectedness at All Saints Centre

Europa Cabaret plays All Saints Centre, Lewes, on Saturday, October 8, at 8pm.

Mark Hewitt, artistic director Lewes Live Literature, said: “Billed as a celebration of connectedness, the evening features Andalusian music and dance from the amazing Amor Flamenco trio, Polina Shepherd’s Brighton & Hove Russian Choir with their beautiful settings of songs from the Steppes of Russia and a decadent dose of classic cabaret from France, Germany and elsewhere performed by local chanteuse Pam Hewitt and friends.

“The award-winning Brighton & Hove Russian Choir promotes Russian harmony singing and traditional Russian repertoire.

“The choir sings a wide range of Russian vocal music: lyrical songs, ritual music for pagan holidays, wedding and dance folk songs, Cossack songs, classical pieces by Tchaikovsky, Stravinsky, Sviridov and others, Russian Orthodox Church music as well as choral arrangements of the Silver Century Art song.

“The choir was founded in January 2009 and has a busy performance schedule. It has sung for the White Nights at the Victoria & Albert Museum, at the Royal Festival Hall and at Brighton Dome.

“Everything is sung in Russian but is carefully translated with attention to history and context of each piece.

“BHRC brings together music lovers of all backgrounds and singing levels with or without any knowledge of Russian language and culture.

“With Amor Flamenco, José and Ana Dueñas León have been immersed in Flamenco from an early age, performing at family fiestas and gatherings at their home in Córdoba, Andalucía.

“They now both perform in Spain and the UK as well as numerous TV appearances and running courses on flamenco dance and guitar accompaniment.

“José studied primarily with his uncle who is a professional flamenco guitarist, now based in Barcelona.

“Ana trained in Flamenco with some of the best teachers in Spain. In addition to her work as a teacher Ana’s dancing and choreography have been featured in several television programmes and advertising campaigns. Her authentic Flamenco artistry and striking image has been used to sell some of the top Flamenco albums throughout the world.”

Details and tickets online from www.leweslivelit.co.uk or 0797 203 7612.

