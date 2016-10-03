Evva and Emma launch Haslemere series

Search

The 2016-17 HHH season of music in Haslemere begins in St Christopher’s Church in Weyhill at 7.30pm on Saturday, October 8 with a recital by two young artists who are rapidly establishing themselves as a duo, the cellist Evva Mizerska and pianist Emma Abbate.

