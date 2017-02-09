Experience the best in US and UK Americana at The Hawth

The best in US and UK Americana, roots and country music comes to The Hawth, Crawley, in an afternoon of free entertainment on Sunday, February 12 (1pm).

Organiser Norman Wong said: “A variety of the very best UK artists playing across two stages in the foyer will be: The Dreaming Spires, The Redlands Palomino Company, Society, Paul McClure and his Local Heroes, Worry Dolls, Hannah Rose Platt, Jonas and Jane, and The Vanguards.

“Americana is contemporary music that incorporates elements of American roots music styles, including country, roots-rock, folk, bluegrass, R&B and blues, resulting in a distinctive sound that lives in a world apart from the pure forms of the genres upon which it may draw. While acoustic instruments are often present and vital, Americana also often uses a full electric band.

“There will be two stages, an acoustic and an electric, one at each end of the foyer, so no one will miss a thing.

“The Dreaming Spires have an enviable musical pedigree. Group members – and brothers – Robin and Joe Bennett formerly played with not one but two influential bands – Goldrush and Danny & the Champions of the World.”

Call the Hawth Box Office on 01293 553636 or visit www.hawth.co.uk

