Flash-mob singing in Chichester

Shoppers and visitors to Chichester were treated to the flash-mob singing of Spinnaker Chorus.

Chichester resident and president of the chorus Jill Cook said: “The group of around 40 ladies gathered from nowhere and broke into four-part a capella at the Market Cross and in East Street before dispersing back into the crowds.

“This was our first attempt at flash-mob singing, and it was a great experience. We had to synchronise our watches and try to blend into the background before quickly grouping together and singing. It tested our ability to focus and to perform under different circumstances, but it was wonderful watching people’s reactions. Our renditions of Ain’t no mountain high enough and One Fine Day were favourites with the crowd.”

Music director John Palmer led the Chorus and praised their efforts: “It was designed as a bit of fun as the girls have been practising really hard recently for our Christmas show on December 3 at St Marys Church in Portsmouth. But it is also a great exercise in performance technique and synchronisation. I was very proud of how well they managed, despite the distractions of the wonderful shops and cafes in Chichester!” Spinnaker Chorus are an award-winning barbershop chorus and practise every Wednesday evening in Horndean. Further information can be found on http://www.spinnakerchorus.co.uk,

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.