Folk band’s sea shanties should go down a storm in Brighton

Some 21st-century folk will fire a respectful broadside at the traditional when The Salts play Brighton Open Air Theatre on Sunday, September 10.

Spokesman George Hodkinson said: “The Salts are one of the most exciting and energetic concepts around, performing original material alongside their own interpretations of traditional songs we all know and love.

“Performing a mixture of traditional sea shanties intermixed with their own original songs, The Salts have developed their own unique style and performed at festivals, venues, tall ship regattas and pirate events throughout the UK and always go down a storm.

“The Salts’ debut album She Rises has received rave reviews across the board and their live performances are guaranteed to get people dancing, clapping and singing along.”

Classic tunes will include ‘Bound for South Australia’, ‘Blow the Man Down’ and ‘Drunken Sailor’.

Tickets cost £10 (£8 concession, £20 family). Visit www.brightonopenairtheatre.co.uk.

Log on to www.thesalts.co.uk to find out more.

