Free concert from Sussex University organist D’Arcy Trinkwon

The increasingly successful series 45 Minutes of Music has resumed for the new academic year in The Meeting House, University of Sussex, Brighton.

Concerts are on the last Wednesday of each month and start at 12pm.

The series is performed by the university organist D’Arcy Trinkwon who is also organist of Worth Abbey. Admission is free, and all are welcome.

These fascinating, relaxed and informal concerts include interesting verbal introductions from D’Arcy who explains all about each piece of music, so making the music accessible to even those new to great organ music, he promises.

“The concerts are aimed to be interesting to everyone – and the audiences continue to grow showing that they are!

“The organ in the Meeting House is one of the iconic instruments of its period. One of the finest organs in the south-east, it was built in 1966 by Grant, Degens and Bradbeer, and its futuristic design still looks avant-garde today.

“It was recently fully restored by Clevedon Organs with the addition of a very modern mobile console, which allows the audience to watch everything the performer is doing and be totally involved.

“The autumn 2017 series is called Pedal Power # Dancing Feet. The virtuoso organist’s feet must be as agile and musical as any hands; this series of concerts demonstrates what feet can do...

“There’s a great variety of music to be enjoyed. Each of the programmes will include one of Bach’s six Trio Sonatas, works he wrote to teach his son Willhelm Friedemann absolute independence between hands and feet; these glorious pieces are – as one of his contemporaries wrote – ‘so beautiful, so rich and new in invention that it will outlive all changes in musical taste and fashion.’

“Other pieces demonstrate all kinds of different uses of the feet – from playing tunes (Bach, Vierne) to the more recent virtuoso works (Berveiller, Sowerby, Bossi, Thalben-Ball, Demessieux etc.) which reveal just what really dazzling pedal virtuosity is and what acrobatics can be performed.

“At the Meeting House the organist is in central view of the audience, this allows everyone to watch the performance right in front of them, providing the perfect place for people to see exactly what feet can do.”

The concert on October 25 features: Pachelbel – Prelude, Fugue & Chaconne; Bach – Chorale Prelude: Von Gott will ich nicht lassen, BWV658; Sonata No.2 in C minor, BWV526; Vierne – Clair de Lune, Op.53 No.5; Symphonie No.2 in E minor, Op.20: Scherzo; and Bossi – Etude Symphonique, Op.58.

November 29 features: Krebs – Prelude & Fugue in C; Bach – Sonata No.4 in E minor, BWV528; Buxtehude – Prelude & Fugue in F# minor, BuxWV146;

Thalben-Ball – Variations on a theme of Paganini; and Demessieux – Six Études, Op.5: No.2 - Tierces / No.6 – Octaves.

Admission to the concerts is free; everyone is welcome. The venue is The Meeting House, University of Sussex, Falmer, Brighton.

