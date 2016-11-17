Friends reunited in Chichester art exhibition

Artists David Souter and Nigel Ingram, who studied together at the University of Sussex, are reunited in an exhibition at the Oxmarket Centre of Arts in Chichester.

They will be holding a sale of their work just before Christmas, from November 22–December 4, with the emphasis on affordable prices for paintings and prints.

David and Nigel bumped into each other a year ago at the Oxmarket Centre of Arts. They had not met since studying at the University of Sussex for an Art Education postgraduate

degree at least 45 years ago. David then went onto The Royal College of Art and Nigel, The Royal Academy of Arts.

After a catch-up over a glass of wine they decided to celebrate by staging a joint exhibition.

As both are in the process of moving studios, they decided to offer an exhibition of affordable paintings and prints. It will be a wide-ranging exhibition, showcasing the myriad of talents of these two established artists, David said.

David and Nigel are both contemporary artists. They have work in private collections throughout the UK and Europe. Both artists take inspiration from extensive travelling.

David is an artist who explores different approaches to his work. The majority of his subject matter relates to his travels, where he lives and of particular interest are New York,London, beaches and boats. He has exhibited widely in the UK and Europe, has won awards and has work in private collections. He has lived most of his life in London and now lives in the centre of Chichester, where his studio is situated.

www.oxmarket.com; www.davidsouter.co.uk; www.nigel-ingram-paintings.com.

