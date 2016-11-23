Grand Christmas concert with Worthing Philharmonic Orchestra

Worthing Philharmonic Orchestra will be joined by the Boundstone Chorus to give a grand Christmas concert on Sunday, December 18 at 3pm in the Assembly Hall in Worthing.

Spokesman Barry Cranford said: “This will be a family-friendly performance with plenty of opportunity for everyone including children to take part and should be a real treat for all to experience live Christmas music in a large concert hall. WPO music director Dominic Grier has a day off from conducting the Nutcracker at the Royal Opera House Covent Garden and will come back to Worthing to direct the large forces of the Worthing Philharmonic Orchestra and the Boundstone Chorus.

Aedan Kerney

“The singers with their music director Aedan Kerney will also be joined by operatic baritone soloist Peter Snipp and the choir from Sompting Village Primary School.

“Peter Snipp has performed many leading operatic roles alongside Dominic both at the Royal Opera House and in opera and concert venues internationally. His voice will fill the large Assembly Hall and also encourage both Sompting Primary pupils and the audience to do their vocal best and have a load of fun.”

Aedan said: “It will be a great experience for the school pupils to take part in this concert and their friends and relatives will be very proud.”

Barry added: “The programme includes orchestral and choral works all with a Christmas theme plus, of course, some carols. It features the Prelude and Adeste Fidelis from the Hely-Hutchinson Christmas Symphony, A Christmas Overture by Hess, Vaughan Williams Fantasia on Christmas Carols , Anderson Sleigh Ride and Rutter 12 Days of Christmas. A jolly Christmas mix!

“Why not come and join in the fun on Sunday afternoon December 18. Tickets are just £9, £13 and £16 with children under-16 £3. One child under 16 with an adult is admitted free. Call the box office on 01903 206206 or book on line at www.worthingtheatres.co.uk. More detail about the Worthing Philharmonic Orchestra can be found on the website at www.worthingphil.com.”

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.