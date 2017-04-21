Horsham Fake Festival: The Fillers look back at faking it big

The Fillers, a leading tribute to American rock group The Killers, are looking back on their fake life as a legendary band, as they prepare to headline Horsham Fake Festival.

The event takes place at The Holbrook Club grounds on Saturday, June 3, and also features tributes to Coldplay and Kings of Leon.

Trevor Hurley, lead singer in the band, says a lot has gone in to developing the accuracy of the sound over time: “When we first started in 2006 we thought we had it right first time. Funny thing is when we listen back we were so off the mark. It took a while to get the complexity right.

“The Killers are such a great band and we had the setup to match theirs.

“We were already in a band together, so we knew each other well and how committed we all were. We’d love to say the tribute act started as a calculated move, but actually we just developed it in order to perform for a charity gig.”

Trevor says the band have a lot to thank their idols for because of the support they have received.

“They have really looked out for us over the years,” he explains. “I can’t think of any other tribute band that has had this sort of support from the actual band. They have been great for giving us passes to the shows so we can get the full run down of just how they work.

“We’ve had their drummer play with us on stage and the bass player at one of our birthday parties, which were both quite surreal but amazing stories. I have also been in a band with The Killers’ musicians called Most Thieves, and we are all good friends.”

The Fillers’ success has taken them all over, but a typical day still starts the way all bands’ do.

“We have always generally been local to each other,” says Trevor.

“So we still meet up to load the van like always, although I have now moved to Edinburgh so I fly or drive down to meet the guys at the show.”

“The biggest gig we have done to-date is the Matthew Street Festival, where we played to around 35,000 people.

“Fake Festivals always have a great atmosphere, so we’re really looking forward to be coming back again this year and to be bringing our music to Horsham.”

Jez Lee, owner of Fake Festivals, says: “We’re really excited to have The Fillers back on the Fake Festivals tour this year, as they bring such a great set list and stage show.

“They have such a dedication to their image, presence and musical craft that I know the Horsham crowd are going to love them.”

Early Bird tickets are on sale until midnight on May 3. The prices are: Adult £17.50, Young Person (10-17 years) £9, Family £44, Children (0-9 years) free.

Tickets are available at www.fakefestivals.co.uk or from the selected retailers listed on the website.

Along with The Fillers, Coldplace and the Kings of Lyon are also set to perform at Horsham Fake Festival. There will be five Sussex support bands as well.

