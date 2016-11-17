Horsham Symphony Orchestra offer melodies for Shakespeare’s tragic love story

The Horsham Symphony Orchestra, under its principal conductor Steve Dummer and co-leader Rachel Ellis, open their 2016-2017 concert seasons with a programme of music inspired by Romeo and Juliet.

The concert is on Saturday, November 26 at 7.30pm at The Capitol, Horsham.

The evening includes excerpts from Prokofiev’s Romeo and Juliet, a performance of Berlioz’s Scène d’amour from Roméo et Juliette and Bernstein’s Symphonic Dances from West Side Story.

Tickets cost £14 (£12 over-60s, £5 under-18s). Call 01403 750220 or visit www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.