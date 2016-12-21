Hove songwriter creates Christmas tune for Corbyn

Hove-based musician Robb Johnson is offering a Christmas single in support of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

‘JC 4 PM For Me’ is out now.

“I wrote it during the recent, exceptionally unnecessary leadership campaign, and I did some JC 4 PM gigs. I did the song, and I have now cheesed it up for Christmas. We have got jingle bells on it and a comedy barking dog, and we have got Maxine Peake whispering on there as well.”

“We have just done the video,” says Robb. “It features a discussion in a pub in which the speakers agree with Jeremy Corbyn’s policies… and then walk down the street to fake snow.”

Click here to watch the video.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.