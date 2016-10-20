Jamie Lawson plays Brighton Dome following incredible rise to fame

Jamie Lawson plays Brighton Dome on Friday, October 21, on the back of new single ‘Cold In Ohio’.

Spokesman James Wallace said: “Last year, Jamie was announced as the first signing to Ed Sheeran’s own label Gingerbread Man Records. In the whirlwind that followed, Jamie toured with Ed across the world, went from playing to 150 people at London’s Barfly to supporting One Direction on their final full UK arena tour.

“His self-titled album, released in October 2015, reached number one in the UK and has sold more than a quarter of a million copies worldwide. Furthermore, his single ‘Wasn’t Expecting That’ has to date sold over 400,000 copies in the UK.

“Jamie originally hails from Plymouth, and his journey can only be explained as an epic one. It took time for him to find his voice, even longer for him to hone his songs in the sparse, poetic language he has made his own. Though he has maintained a core, loyal following who have supported him throughout, only now is that starting to blossom into something far bigger. A chance meeting with a young singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran a few years ago, just as he himself had signed to Atlantic, seemed to affect very little at the time.

“A year or so down the line, Ed noticed Jamie’s poster in an Irish pub and remembered their earlier meeting. Playing the Ruby Sessions in Dublin the following week, he asked the promoter to invite Jamie to play too. Subsequently, Jamie has jumped from a few hundred capacity venues to the 10,000 capacity venue in Dublin with Ed, to touring the world with him through the beginning of 2015.”

Tickets cost £19.50.

Call the Brighton Dome box office on 01273 709709.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.