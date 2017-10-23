Liza Pulman celebrates Streisand in East Grinstead

Liza Sings Streisand is at Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, on Wednesday, November 15 (7.30pm).

Liza Pulman is an acclaimed singer and one third of the satirical comedy trio Fascinating Aïda.

In this show she weaves together history, humour and harmony as she celebrates the songs of Barbra Streisand with her six piece band, The Stardust Ensemble.

Tickets cost £20.

Call the box office on 01342 302000.

