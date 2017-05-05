New album from Ruby & The Revelators

As part of a 13-date tour to launch their debut album Walk With Me, Ruby & The Revelators will be on stage at the Chichester Inn, Westgate, Chichester on Friday, May 19.

A free copy of a new limited edition single from the album on ruby red vinyl will be included in the ticket price of £10.

Ruby & The Revelators are a Sussex-based five-piece soul and blues band who have appeared at many high profile blues festivals in the UK.

Bognor-based Ruby Tiger (aka Olivia Stevens), who started singing professionally in 2008 said: “This is a really important tour. Walk With Me is our first album together and I really want the listener to take something positive from the music, which is a journey across diverse musical terrain, from jazz balladry to emotion drenched blues to sassy soul.

“The album defies categorisation, but the ten tracks are united by my love of lyrics and the creation, of what I hope, is unique melodies and ambient soundscapes. They draw on my life; the good, the bad, the ugly, the poetic and the transformative.

“I’m so looking forward to coming back to The Chichester Inn; it’s like a dream come true as the last time I was there I was supporting the legendary Geno Washington. It’s a favourite venue of mine, the best in Chichester as they really support all kinds of live music.”

Ruby is supported by The Revelators consisting of lead guitarist Lou (Louise) Maggs; Paco Munoz on drums; keyboard player Frazer Wigg; and bass player John Whale, who brings to the band decades of experience playing most genres.

Walk With Me is now on general release on CD and is available from www.rubyandtherevelators.co.uk. The Walk With Me album will also be available at the gig at The Chichester Inn. Doors open at 8pm. Advance tickets are £10 (£12 on the night) from Time Machine Records, Almshouse Arcade, The Hornet, Chichester, PO19 7JL or by calling the Chichester Inn on 01243 783185.

