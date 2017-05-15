New music night in Chichester

The Chichester rock promotion outfit theBACKROOMpresents has settled into its new home at The Belle Isle Bistro, Chapel Street, Chichester.

Held on the third Thursday of every month, and hosted by local band EastHead, the next night is on May 18.

Spokesman Toby Wilsher said: “Entry is free, and expect two to three bands from Chichester, Brighton, Portsmouth and further afield.

“May 18 sees a visit from Brighton rockers Rocking Horse Club, with a melodic and hard rock sound. Local band Glass Phoenix play a set of their original rock songs, and the bill also sees a full set from EastHead after the return of their singer and new dad, John Moriarty. College heroes The Wednesdays complete the bill.

“June and July look exciting prospects for fans of original new music, with the return of the outstanding and local band Dutch Criminal Record. DCR have had an incredible 400,000 hits on Spotify to date. We also see the return of Brighton band Dove House, a young and going places group whose brand of melodic Indie rock delighted audiences here back in March.”

http://www.facebook.com/thebackroomchichester.



