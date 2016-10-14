New Sussex Singers offer a musical journey from Brazil to Germany

New Sussex Singers offer a concert at St Mary’s Church, Newick, on Saturday, October 22, promising Around the World in 80 Minutes.

Spokesman Roger Floyd said: “At 7pm in the sleepy Sussex village of Newick in the lovely church of St Mary, which dates from Norman times, New Sussex Singers will take you on a journey from Brazil to Germany, stopping briefly in China, Estonia, UK, USA, Poland, Russia, Australia and Ghana: not the most direct of routes but one that captures some truly-stunning choral music.

Roger continued: “Having stopped briefly to refuel, we then spend a restful 25 minutes or so listening to the music of Mozart from 18th century Salzburg before making our way home.

“At £10, return tickets are a real bargain!”

People can purchase tickets for the concert from Roger on 07856 545504. Alternatively, people can buy tickets at the door on the night.

